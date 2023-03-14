Pics: Swara Bhasker Dresses up as a Telugu Bride for Carnatic Musical Evening
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are reportedly tying the knot this week.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad are all set to tie the knot with traditional ceremonies this week. The couple got married in a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, on 6 January.
Several photos from the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies in Delhi have surfaced on the internet. On Tuesday, 14 March, Swara also took to social media to share some pictures from the Carnatic musical night that was part of her pre-wedding festivities.
She captioned the post, "Music is the language of love. Carnatic vocal recital at the #SwaadAnusaar wedding festivities!"
Here are some pictures from the event:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.