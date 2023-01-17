In Photos: World Economic Forum Meet Kicks Off in Davos
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the India Lounge at Davos on Monday, 16 January.
The World Economic Forum meeting 2023 commenced on Monday 16 January, at Davos in Switzerland.
Thousands of leaders from across the globe have come together to discuss the economic, energy and food crises looming over different parts of the world.
The theme for this year's meeting is "Cooperation in a Fragmented World".
WEF 2023 commenced with the crystal awards ceremony on Monday and is scheduled to go on till Friday, 20 January.
More than 50 heads of governments or states are expected to attend the meeting, while four Union ministers — Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani and RK Singh are present from India.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with other officials and leaders have also flown to Davos for the meeting.
Indian business leaders like Gautam Adani, Sanjiv Bajaj, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran, Nadir Godrej, Ajit Gulabchand, Sajjan Jindal, Sunil Mittal, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Nandan Nilekani, Adar Poonawalla, Rishad Premji and Sumant Sinha are also likely to be present, reported news agency PTI.
India’s Richest 1% Own More Than 40% Of Total Wealth: Oxfam Survey at WEF
Oxfam International, in its annual inequality report released on first day of WEF, revealed that the richest one percent in India now owns more than 40 percent of the country's total wealth, while the bottom half of the population together share just 3 per cent of wealth.
The report further added that taxing India's ten-richest at 5 per cent can fetch entire money to bring children back to school.
"A one-off tax on unrealized gains from 2017–2021 on just one billionaire, Gautam Adani, could have raised Rs 1.79 lakh crore, enough to employ more than five million Indian primary school teachers for a year," it said.
