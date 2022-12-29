MVA's Attacks & BJP's Freudian Slips: Will Rebel Eknath Shinde Face a Rebellion?

In the first week of the session, the MVA raised the issue of Shinde transferring the land meant for slum redevelopment in Nagpur to private individuals in 2021, when he was the urban development minister, at a cheaper rate.

The land, spread over 4.5 acres land belonging to the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), was transferred to 16 private individuals at the cost of Rs 2 crore while the prevailing market rate was Rs 83 crore.

Shinde had allegedly applied the 2007 rates when 34 such other plots had been regularised under the Maharashtra Gunthewari Act. The matter, however, was sub judice and the state government had been told not to take any decision in the matter of regularisation of the plots.

When the Bombay High Court was apprised of Shinde's decision, it passed adversarial comments against him. Shinde later claimed that he was unaware that the matter was pending before the court and cancelled his 2021 order. The opposition, however, wasn't satisfied and has demanded his resignation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was the CM when the NIT decision was taken, said: “Is it okay for such an individual to hold office after such observations were made by the court? There are precedents of ministers quitting after allegations. The practice should be followed.”