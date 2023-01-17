Chandigarh Mayor Polls: BJP Defeats AAP by 1 Vote. Here's Who Tilted the Scales

Why are the Mayor polls important? Chandigarh is an important city as far as the political trend in Punjab is concerned. A Lok Sabha bellwether seat, it has elected an MP from the ruling party for the past four successive Lok Sabha elections.

So, in 2021, when the AAP made inroads in the Municipal Corporation Polls by winning 14 seats leaving behind both the BJP and the Congress, their victory signified a change in Punjab's political landscape. The party then went on to win the 2022 Assembly elections in a landslide victory winning 92 out of the 117 Assembly constituencies.

Despite getting a majority in corporation elections, the AAP has not been able to win the Mayor elections for two consecutive terms, also making this a matter of prestige for Arvind Kejriwal's party.