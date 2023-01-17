Global Business Leaders Are Worried about Climate Change: Will It Help?

What's happening: Organisations have been facing pressure to act on the climate issue by stakeholder groups-- customers, employees, even company boards and management.

Many CxOs have reported that employee activism on climate matters has led to an increase in sustainability actions.

46 per cent of executives stated that just transition is an important consideration for their organisations.

“It is a dynamic environment these days, and one of the biggest challenges we have faced recently is the European energy crisis. We are confident that it also presents an opportunity for us to expedite our transition to renewable energy," said Natalie Knight, Chief Financial Officer, Ahold Delhaize.

Taking it seriously: Some countries have been more likely to increase investments in sustainability efforts:

UAE: 34 per cent Brazil: 31 per cent Italy: 29 per cent

Meanwhile: Only 3 per cent of countries have stated that they have decreased efforts in sustainability. The most common reason for this was concern over economic downturn and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

