World Economic Forum Meet in Switzerland's Davos Deferred Over Omicron Fears

The decision to postpone comes quite abruptly as the WEF had announced late last week on 16 December that it was going to proceed with the meeting that would consist of lectures and panel discussions.

Adrian Monck, a spokesperson for the WEF, wrote in an email announcing the cancellation that "current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting."

"Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary," he added.