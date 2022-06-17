In Photos: Torched Trains, Vehicles Ablaze in Protests Against Agnipath Scheme
Trains have been torched in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana, while other vehicles were set ablaze in other parts.
As anger against the Union Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme grips the nation, violent and escalating agitations were reported from a number of states on Friday, 17 June.
Protests were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.
Violent demonstrations in Telangana's Secundarabad claimed one life, while several others sustained injuries on Friday. On the other hand, one policeman was allegedly shot at in Bihar.
Trains have been torched in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana, while various vehicles were set ablaze in other parts of the nation. The police fired tear gas shells, water cannons to quell crowds on Thursday.
The Centre rolled out the Agnipath – a short-term Defence employment scheme through which soldiers will be recruited in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force on 'contract' for four years.
Indian forces' aspirants are concerned majorly about the temporary period of recruitment with no guarantee of permanent placement, compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits, the low age limit, and the already ongoing delay in recruitment of applicants who have previously been eligible.
