'Young Agniveers Will Struggle for a Job': Defence Veterans on Agnipath Scheme

The primary imperative of this new policy, it has been pointed out, is to be able reduce the swelling defence pension bill which has become a concern for the government at the Centre.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the government has either allocated or paid more than Rs. 3.3 lakh crore in defence pension since 2020 pension bill. In this year's allocation, Rs 1.19 lakh crore out of Rs 3.65 lakh crore was just pensions, the report added.

Speaking on the bulging cost of defence pensions and salaries, Brigadier Kuldip Singh said, “It’s hard to assess if the scheme will succeed or not. Manpower costs, which traditionally have been around 25-33 percent of the overall budget, are now ballooning. This increase in salaries, living standards, training costs, and pensions is impinging on both revenue and capital expenditure."

This, in turn is holding up the induction of cutting-edge technology and platforms in numbers that will make a difference in future wars, he said.