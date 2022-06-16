Amid Protests, Govt Releases ‘Myths vs Facts’ Document Over ‘Agnipath’ Scheme

Moreover, those wishing to study further will be provided with a certificate equivalent to the completion of the 12th standard as well as a bridge course for further education.

Those who want to pursue paid jobs will be given preference in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the state police force. "Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors," the document said.

Addressing the concern that opportunities for youngsters to serve in the armed forces would see a dip, the document states that, on the contrary, they would increase. "In the coming years, recruitment of Agniveers will be around triple the current recruitment in armed forces."