Amid Protests, Govt Releases ‘Myths vs Facts’ Document Over ‘Agnipath’ Scheme
The scheme was announced on 14 June for recruitment in the Indian armed forces on a short-term, contractual basis.
As violent protests gripped several states over the recently announced Agnipath scheme, the Centre on Thursday, 16 June, unofficially released a document called "Myths vs Facts", which addresses important concerns raised with regard to the recruitment plan in the armed forces.
The Centre had announced the scheme on 14 June for recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air Force on a short-term contractual basis, with an eye towards cutting ballooning salaries and pension bills.
One of the most pressing concerns that have been raised by protesters is the four-year duration for employment, which they say is extremely short.
In an attempt to address this concern, the government said that those people who desire to become entrepreneurs after the completion of their service as "Agniveers" will be given a financial package along with a bank loan scheme, NDTV reported sources as saying.
Preference for Induction Into CAPF, Educational Facilities
Moreover, those wishing to study further will be provided with a certificate equivalent to the completion of the 12th standard as well as a bridge course for further education.
Those who want to pursue paid jobs will be given preference in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the state police force. "Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors," the document said.
Addressing the concern that opportunities for youngsters to serve in the armed forces would see a dip, the document states that, on the contrary, they would increase. "In the coming years, recruitment of Agniveers will be around triple the current recruitment in armed forces."
An issue raised by army veterans is that Agnipath would have an adverse impact on bonding within regiments. Responding to their apprehensions, the Centre said, "No change is being done to the regimental system. In fact, it will be further accentuated because the best of Agniveers will be selected, further boosting the cohesiveness of the unit."
The government also addressed concerns that the scheme could deter the effectiveness of the military, saying that such a concern was a myth and that the number of Agniveers who will be recruited in the first year would comprise a mere 3 percent of the armed forces.
"Additionally, the performance of the Agniveers will be tested before re-induction in the army after four years. Hence, the Army will get tested and tried personnel for supervisory ranks," the document added.
Govt Allays Fears of Youths With Arms Training Joining Terror Groups
The government also responded to criticism that 21-year-olds were immature and unreliable to serve in the army, saying that most countries depend on their youth to defend them.
It also added that there would be a balanced mix of youngsters and experienced personnel. "The present scheme will only bring about a right mix of 50-50, slowly in a very long run, of youngsters and experienced supervisory ranks," NDTV reported.
Further, it has been argued that youngsters with professional arms training may be susceptible to join terrorist organisations or "anti-national" groups. The Centre, however, has termed these fears "an insult to the ethos and values of the Indian armed forces".
It also highlighted the fact that the thousands who have retired from the armed forces over the years have not joined any anti-national forces despite possessing professional arms training.
Several former army officers had expressed anguish over not being consulted before the government's decision was announced.
The government, however, said that the proposal was framed by the Department of Military Officers, and that several former officers had recognised the advantages of the scheme and welcomed them.
What is the Agnipath Scheme?
At least 40,000-50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually under the scheme – most of whom will leave in four years.
The average age profile in the armed forces is 32 years, and is expected to go down by at least six years. Once recruited, these soldiers will be called 'Agniveers'.
Around 25 percent of Agniveers will be allowed to serve for another 15 years under permanent commission. In the larger scheme of things, this new policy will reduce the defence pension bill, which has been a matter of concern for the central government.
The scheme is available only at the soldier level and not at the officer level.
Candidates between the ages of seventeen-and-half and 21 years will be eligible to apply for the scheme. The first batch is expected to be selected by July 2023.
However, there have been several protests against the scheme since it was announced. Most recently, Army aspirants conducted protests in Gurugram, Delhi's Nangloi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. In Bihar's Kaimur district, a train was set on fire by anguished protesters.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.