The Annual Deluge: Understanding Mumbai's Chronic Flooding Problem

Mumbai, the financial capital of the world’s fifth-largest economy, is flooded again. Last evening, I was invited to a TV show to discuss this issue with politicians and civil society activists. I told them that this is the fifth year in a row that we are discussing the Mumbai floods, and the discussions haven’t moved any further than the usual blame game.

Each year, during the monsoon season, Mumbai becomes synonymous with urban flooding. Is the recurrent inundation a natural calamity or an intricate problem rooted in several interlinked factors? Understanding these factors is crucial in seeking solutions to mitigate the adverse impacts.