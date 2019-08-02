Brahmaputra, Climate Change & Politics: Why Assam Floods Annually

Annually, as the Brahmaputra river floods, lives are lost, millions get displaced, villages, crops, and even basic infrastructure get destroyed.

This year, over six lakh people across 20 districts have been affected by the grim situation in the state. As many as 13 rivers flowing through the state have crossed the danger mark in the second episode of flooding being witnessed this year.

The Indian Air Force has had to rescue 13 people, even as close to 8,000 people in the state have been displaced and are taking shelter in safe places, and one casuality has been reported in the last 24 hours.