Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging In the City Is A Man-Made Disaster

As a result, these areas would always be prone to accumulation of water.

Another crucial factor that played a key role in deciding the topography of the city was indiscriminate industrialisation, finally leading to commercialisation. Especially the textile mills that dotted a large chunk of the city.

Even up to as recent as 10 years ago, Mumbai was home to at least 56 textile mills. The one feature that all the mills had in common was the water bodies within the lands, identified to house them. This was done in a bid to overcome the lack of piped water systems, when lands were acquired to house the mills.

But the problem began once the mills were commercialised after they went defunct, the ostensible excuse being the textile strike. The permits drawn up allowed even the lakes to be filled in. They faced the fate faced by natural water bodies like the Dhobi Talao and Mastan Talao, that once stored the surplus water that Mumbai received during rains, which were earlier filled up.