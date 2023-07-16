Delhi Floods And Urban Planning: Start With Governance, the Rest Will Follow

I begin by acknowledging that climate change is real, extreme weather events are more frequent than ever and megacities of India are facing unprecedented development pressures.

While currently, we are witnessing the flooding of regions across Northwest India, especially in the national capital, similar incidents of floods, earthquakes, air pollution, traffic congestion, etc are recurring each year, where we witness our systems come to a near collapse.

In effect, what we do when the situation is “normal” determines how well we are prepared when such extreme weather events occur. I will not dwell on the hydrological and infrastructure issues that exacerbated the flooding situation witnessed in Delhi-NCR recently. Instead, I will focus on another important issue underlying the core of the urban flooding conundrum: the challenge largely being a governance problem.