Teesta III Dam's Failure is a 'Told You So' Moment in India's Hydropower History

The Teesta III dam holds water using an imposing 60 m high rock-filled concrete dam to feed its generators. The dam was breached in a flash of a second. A national infrastructure asset worth upwards of Rs 14,000 crore was gone. The water, now mixed with more debris from the shattered dam, raged downstream.

Another downstream dam, the smaller Teesta V, was severely damaged. Dozens of people were caught up in the mayhem, and the count of those missing is upwards of 100. Mercifully, Sikkim being a sparsely populated state, casualties are expected to be minimal.

The water roared towards the plains, still some distance away, snapping multiple bridges across the Teesta and severing NH10 – the highway that is a lifeline as it connects Sikkim to the rest of India.

This is the biggest disaster witnessed by the Indian Himalayas since 2013. It would not be wrong to say that it is even bigger than the 2013 Uttarakhand and 2023 Himachal Pradesh disasters.