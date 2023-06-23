The Indo-US Reset: Bolstering Diplomatic Ties and Roadmap for Strategic Autonomy

The Indo-US reset was initiated forty-five years back in 1977 by the newly formed Janata Party Government. It attempted to surmount the lingering bitterness of the support of the United States for Pakistan during the war for the liberation of Bangladesh in December 1971.

The Janata Government collapsed in 1980 and a politically rejuvenated Mrs Indira Gandhi tried to put the past behind, and open a new chapter in India-US relations with President Ronald Reagan, a process that was followed through by her successor Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

However, the Cold War was still in play, and the ideological cleavages still remained sharp.