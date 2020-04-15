Obama Endorses Biden, Says He Has All the Qualities of a President

“He was the one asking what every policy would do for the middle class and everyone striving to get into the middle class. That’s why I asked him to implement the Recovery Act, which saved millions of jobs and got people back on their feet because Joe gets stuff done”, he asserted.

Obama is expected to campaign aggressively for Biden in the coming months.

“Joe helped me manage H1N1 and prevent the Ebola epidemic from becoming the type of pandemic we’re seeing now. He helped me restore America’s standing and leadership in the world on the other threats of our time, like nuclear proliferation and climate change”, Obama said.

Obama said Biden has the character and the experience to guide the country through one of the darkest times and heal through a long recovery.

“And I know he'll surround himself with good people experts, scientists, military officials who actually know how to run the government and care about doing a good job running the government, and know how to work with our allies, and who will always put the American people's interests above their own”, he said.