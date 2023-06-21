“The Sky Is the Limit”: Will Modi-Biden Optimism Reflect on Indo-US Partnership?

As for pure politics – it is not lost on anyone that having thousands of Indian Americans throng the White House for the welcome ceremony with a marine band and around 300 to 400 (the guest list is expanding daily), fancy ones later for a state dinner, won’t hurt the Democratic Party prospects in 2024. Remember that Biden is a veteran politician – he has been around the block and then some. The marine band, the red carpet with Modi walking down the steps will create good visuals that can possibly be used.

Various spokesmen for Biden have used the bully pulpit to defend India’s democracy even as critics, including dissenters within the administration, have raised a long list of human rights concerns. The latest salvo came on 20 June, Tuesday in a letter to Biden by 18 US senators and Congressmen and women who reminded the president about his value-based foreign policy to try to rein him back from the realism track.

“We want that friendship to be built not only on our many shared interests but also on shared values. We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party — that is the decision of the people of India — but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy. And we ask that, during your meeting with Prime Minister Modi, you discuss the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between our two great countries,” the letter said.

It was signed by several Democratic senators, including Chris Van Hollen, Elizabeth Warren, Sherrod Brown, Bernie Sanders, and Tim Kaine. On the House side, the first Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal was the top signatory followed by several others. No other Indian American Congressman signed the letter, not even Ro Khanna who was Sanders’ campaign manager and constantly tweets on liberal causes. Khanna has taken to being a champion of the India relationship.