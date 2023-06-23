‘Protection of Minorities’ Worth Discussing: Barack Obama on Modi-Biden Talks

Remembering his tenure as president, from 2009 to 2017, Obama said that he would deal with figures, who would be allies in some cases, and would try to "press me in private, do they run their governments and their political parties in ways that I would say are ideally democratic? I’d have to say no.”

Obama hosted PM Modi once in September 2014 and twice in 2016, Meanwhile, Modi hosted him in Delhi in January 2015 as the “Chief Guest” at the Republic Day celebrations.

The remarks were delivered in response to Amanpour’s question on President Biden’s policy to defend of democracy across the world.