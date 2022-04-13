India To Maintain, Repair US Navy Ships: Joint Statement After 2+2 Dialogue

In a joint statement issued after the India-United States (US) 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held on Monday, 11 April, the two countries said that they had decided to explore possibilities of Indian shipyards not only maintaining ships of the American Navy, but repairing them as well.

"To further enhance defence industrial cooperation in the naval sector, both sides agreed to explore possibilities of utilising the Indian shipyards for repair and maintenance of ships of the US Maritime Sealift Command (MSC) to support mid-voyage repair of US Naval ships," the joint statement read, according to PTI.