Sanjay Singh Bail | Why did the ED 'Concede' Its Case in the Supreme Court?

The ED’s concession was prompted by an oral observation made by the Supreme Court bench hearing the case. As Singh’s lawyer pointed out, no money had been recovered from Singh so far and even the past statements of the approved had not mentioned Singh. The court pointed out, to ED’s counsel, that since these were not denied by the ED in any way, it would mean that the order granting bail to Singh would put these down as a matter of fact, potentially jeopardising the ED’s prosecution.

The concession by the ED was prompted by the realisation that the provision of the PMLA that had been used to deny bail in most other cases (including Sisodia’s) could prove to be a double-edged sword. Section 45 of the PMLA, as it stands, states that no court will grant bail to anyone accused of an offence under the PMLA unless the ED’s lawyer has been heard and the court is satisfied that “there are reasonable grounds for believing that he is not guilty of such offence”.

This is in addition to the regular grounds that the accused is not likely to commit any further PMLA offence, won’t be a flight risk and won’t interfere with the course of the trial. Should the SC record that there is no case against Singh while granting, it would be hard to imagine the trial court going ahead to frame charges against him. This is perhaps why the ED beat a tactical retreat in the bail hearing.