Optics or Pragmatism? The Opposition's Dilemma Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

AAP’s rise has impacted the Congress strongest in the battle zero of Delhi, where after having been in power for three successive terms, today they find themselves with zero MLAs. Even in the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, AAP managed to break the BJP stronghold to emerge victorious. Thus, sustaining the bi-polar dynamics of Delhi politics but now replacin g the Congress as the principal competitor of the BJP. But Delhi is not the only example. The 2022 Punjab assembly elections saw the AAP storm capturing 92 seats while dismantling the incumbent Congress government to a mere 18 seats.

This victory propelled AAP’s then Punjab-in-charge and now Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, to announce that “AAP will emerge as a national and natural replacement of Congress.” Gujarat is another state where the AAP is on the rise after having garnered approximately 13 per cent votes and 5 seats in the 2022 assembly elections. The party’s rise has not only threatened the Congress’ long-occupied Opposition seat in the state but has also put the BJP on high alert.

Along with the AAP’s rise, Kejriwal’s popularity has also been on an ascent. Similar to Modi’s growth plank of the ‘Gujarat model’ of governance when he was the CM, Kejriwal has been projecting his own Delhi model’s success. As per the recent India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) Survey , Kejriwal is the second most popular CM in the country after BJP’s Yogi Adityanath and is almost 11 per cent ahead of Mamata Banerjee thus making him the most popular Opposition CM.