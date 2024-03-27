'Russia Best, No IELTS Needed': How Agents Lure Job-Seekers to the Ukraine War

“100 percent guarantee for Russia study visa in 7 days.”

“With or without IELTS ... Study in USA...Pay Tuition Fee After Visa”

“There is no war here [in Russia] but only in areas along the border. They need manpower to take care of their daily needs, which is where you come in.”

These insincere “guarantees” are promised by unscrupulous travel agents, who have not only anointed themselves as ‘overseas recruitment experts’ but also have elaborate networks within and outside India.

Through false advertisements such as the above, these agents target gullible Indians, eager to work abroad, and often lure them with higher wages and better prospects than what they could have managed in India. Many Indians have fallen prey to these job scams – exposing themselves to perils abroad despite paying a hefty fee to these agents for their safe travels.

The seven Indian men – two from Haryana and five from Punjab – who had through a video message alleged that they were duped into joining the Russian army by a travel agent – have shared a fresh video last week demanding the Indian government for their safe evacuation: