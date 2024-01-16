'Discussed Regional & Global Issues': PM Modi After Talks With President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 15 January, said that he had a "good conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent talk, wherein they discussed "various positive developments and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives".
"We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS," PM Modi posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.
Their telephone interaction came weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Russia. Jaishankar held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and reportedly discussed various bilateral and global matters.
The leaders wished each other success in the upcoming elections. “It has been agreed to continue personal contacts,” the Kremlin’s press office said following the talks between Putin and Modi.
“Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi expressed interest in further intensification of mutually beneficial bilateral ties and wished each other success in the upcoming elections: the presidential election in Russia and the parliamentary election in India,” the state-run Tass news agency quoted the Kremlin statement as saying.
The official readout by the Kremlin also called the ties between India and Russia “a particularly privileged strategic partnership”. It added: “The achievements in practical cooperation in such areas as trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, energy, transport and logistics, and cooperation in the Russian Far East were noted with satisfaction.”
The statement added that the two leaders discussed "the situation in Ukraine".
Russia To Host BRICS Summit 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the next BRICS Summit in 2024 under Russia's presidency in Kazan will be dedicated to establish a fair world order.
