'Discussed Regional & Global Issues': PM Modi After Talks With President Putin

“Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi expressed interest in further intensification of mutually beneficial bilateral ties and wished each other success in the upcoming elections: the presidential election in Russia and the parliamentary election in India,” the state-run Tass news agency quoted the Kremlin statement as saying.

The official readout by the Kremlin also called the ties between India and Russia “a particularly privileged strategic partnership”. It added: “The achievements in practical cooperation in such areas as trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, energy, transport and logistics, and cooperation in the Russian Far East were noted with satisfaction.”

The statement added that the two leaders discussed "the situation in Ukraine".