Pakistan's General Asim Munir on an Onerous Mission With Many Points to Prove

Preferring to stay in the shadows with minimal media engagement and letting the Inter-Services Public Relations Division (ISPR) take the spotlight, Munir is keeping everyone second-guessing over his next move.

He knows that his nemesis Imran Khan enjoys mass public support as opposed to the discredited dispensation of the day. Therefore, if he were seen to be tilting openly in favour of the government, it would be counterproductive. Instead, he is squeezing Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) silently – with an old-fashioned tightening of the noose, which has led to a ‘voluntary’ exodus of over 100 PTI lawmakers.

Ostensibly, Munir has no role in PTI’s implosion, except everyone knows better. On the political front, he has been accurate with his promise to punish the ‘planners and masterminds’ of the 9 May violence.

Counterintuitively, publicly allowing the attack on the ‘establishment’ wherewithal by PTI’s supporters on 9 May might have truly been a masterstroke by Munir, as it opened the door for legitimate countermoves. Munir always had a point to prove about the supposed ‘neutrality’ of the military (after it was ridiculed in Qamar Bajwa days) and the 9 May incident might have afforded that opportunity.