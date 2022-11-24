ADVERTISEMENT

Former ISI Chief Lt General Asim Munir Appointed Head of Pakistan's Army

Munir was the ISI chief when India and Pakistan almost locked horns following the Pulwama suicide bombing in Feb '19

Former ISI Chief Lt General Asim Munir Appointed Head of Pakistan's Army
Lieutenant General Asim Munir, former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, was appointed as the new chief of the Pakistan Army by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, 24 November.

He will be succeeding General Qamar Bajwa to the post.

Munir's appointment to the post was announced by Pakistan's information minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, saying, "The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff using the constitutional authority. A summary of this has been sent to the President of Pakistan."

Munir was earlier set to retire on November 27, two days before Bajwa completes an extended tenure of almost six years. He was among the six generals who were in the race for the top post.

Munir was the chief of ISI when India and Pakistan almost locked horns following the Pulwama suicide bombing in February 2019.

