Former ISI Chief Lt General Asim Munir Appointed Head of Pakistan's Army
Munir was the ISI chief when India and Pakistan almost locked horns following the Pulwama suicide bombing in Feb '19
Lieutenant General Asim Munir, former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, was appointed as the new chief of the Pakistan Army by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, 24 November.
He will be succeeding General Qamar Bajwa to the post.
Munir's appointment to the post was announced by Pakistan's information minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, saying, "The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff using the constitutional authority. A summary of this has been sent to the President of Pakistan."
Munir was earlier set to retire on November 27, two days before Bajwa completes an extended tenure of almost six years. He was among the six generals who were in the race for the top post.
Munir was the chief of ISI when India and Pakistan almost locked horns following the Pulwama suicide bombing in February 2019.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.