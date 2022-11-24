Former ISI Chief Lt General Asim Munir Appointed Head of Pakistan's Army

Lieutenant General Asim Munir, former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, was appointed as the new chief of the Pakistan Army by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, 24 November.

He will be succeeding General Qamar Bajwa to the post.

Munir's appointment to the post was announced by Pakistan's information minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, saying, "The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff using the constitutional authority. A summary of this has been sent to the President of Pakistan."