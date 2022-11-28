Imran Khan, TTP & More: Many Challenges Waiting for Asim Munir

Lieutenant General Asim Munir is many things – a 'Sword of Honour' winner, a 'Hafiz-e-Quran', a former head of Pakistan's notorious spy agency, ISI, the man who locked horns with then-prime minister Imran Khan, and a close aide of the outgoing army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

But his latest mantle may be the most challenging yet – the head of the Pakistan Army.

The new chief not just takes the charge of the 600,000-strong Pakistan Army but also inherits the raging political turbulence in the country.