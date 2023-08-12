No Confidence Motion Sets Stage for Rahul Versus Modi Contest in 2024

The no-confidence debate in Parliament was a showdown between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. While they both spoke on different days, Rahul and Modi took potshots at each other.

Rahul in an emotional outburst accused BJP of murdering Bharat Mata. "The BJP government murdered India in Manipur. That is why the prime minister cannot go to Manipur," Gandhi said. He further alleged that PM Modi did not consider Manipur to be part of India.

Modi on the other hand attacked the opposition alliance, “This is not an India alliance, it is an arrogant alliance. Everyone has to become the Prime Minister in this alliance.” PM Modi said the opposition added two "I" to NDA - one is the arrogance of 26 parties, the other is the arrogance of Congress.

As expected the no-confidence motion was defeated. The opposition staged a walkout in the middle of Modi’s speech.