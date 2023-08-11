Perception vs Reality: Opposition’s Soul-Searching Moment Post Modi Challenge

A no-confidence motion is a powerful parliamentary tool to put the government of the day in the dock. The Opposition failed to weaponise it. It could have used the debate to showcase its newly minted I.N.D.I.A front by presenting an alternative vision for the country through criticism of the Modi government’s mishandling of Manipur.

It was clear as the debate got underway that the Opposition had not done its homework. Firstly, it should have realised that speakers from the BJP would get far more time than them simply because the party has more MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Secondly, there is no time limit for the PM to speak. The Opposition should have been prepared for a lengthy political harangue from Modi. That’s his style and he has done it every time he’s spoken in Parliament.

But judging from their dejected faces as the PM lit into the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A., Opposition leaders have still not decoded Modi, even after nine years of sparring with him. Their decision to walk out while he was shredding the Congress was an admission of weakness and helplessness.