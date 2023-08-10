'Where Is the Conscience of the Government?': Owaisi Slams Centre in Lok Sabha

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, 10 August, listed 11 points of criticism against the current regime.

He questioned the government on several incidents like an RPF constable shooting people dead on a train, the demolition of Muslim houses after the Haryana violence, the ethnic clashes in Manipur, the Bilkis Bano case, etc.

Mumbai Train Shooting Incident: Owaisi recalled the recent incident in which Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh allegedly shot dead his senior and three Muslim passengers on a Mumbai-Jaipur train. “Recently, a uniform-clad man, after killing his senior official, went to train compartments, asked for people’s names, looked at their beards and attire and killed Muslims. After that, he said ‘if you want to live in India, you will have to vote for Modi, Yogi’. I want to ask the government – is this not an example of extreme radicalisation and extremism of the majority community? And if it is, what will the government do?” Owaisi said.