Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the Opposition coalition 'INDIA' in a lengthy speech to the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 10 August. He was replying to the no-confidence motion moved against his government over the Manipur violence.
Expressing confidence ahead of the 2024 general elections, PM Modi said, "In a way, Opposition's no confidence motion has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people."
Modi's speech comes after demands by the Opposition for the prime minister to make a statement on the floor of the Lok Sabha regarding the months-long ethnic violence in Manipur. However, Opposition MPs staged a walkout amid his address.
Here are the key highlights from Prime Minister Modi's speech that was more than an hour long:
"In 2018, I had said that the motion is not a floor test of the government, it is the floor test of the Opposition. At that time, they were not able to gather all of Opposition's votes."
"I would like to ask the opposition, why don't you prepare for these debates. I gave you 5 years to prepare for this in 2018, yet you came unprepared."
"Centuries being scored here (treasury benches) and no-balls being bowled from there (opposition benches)."
"Home Minister addressed and discussed Manipur peacefully. There was a genuine attempt to find solutions. But the Opposition was only interested in Manipur."
"The crimes against women in Manipur are unforgivable. The Centre and state government is trying its best to give the accused the harshest punishment."
"I am sure that peace will remerge in Manipur."
"I want to tell the mothers and sisters of Manipur that the country is with you. We all will find a solution together. Peace will be restored and Manipur will again embark on the path of development."
"Congress has tried to launch the same failed product again and again."
"Why was Adhir babu sidelined by Congress [during the no-confidence motion debate]? Was there a phone call from Kolkata? His party always insults him. I express solidarity with Adhir babu."
"I am convinced that Opposition leaders have a secret power – whenever they wish bad for someone, the person flourishes. I am one of the prime examples."
"The Opposition had targeted government's helicopter-making company HAL. They held sessions with HAL's workers and misled them. Today, HAL has logged its highest revenue ever. It is the pride of the nation today."
"You conducted the last rites of the UPA in Bengaluru. I should have expressed my condolences then. You were conducting the last rites of UPA and celebrating."
"The 'ghamandiya gathbandhan' is the biggest example of dynasty politics. The founders of our Constitution had rejected dynasty politics."
"This is not 'mohobbat ki dukaan', this is 'loot ka bazaar'."
"They [Congress] have an obsession with name. Their 'naam' is everywhere but their 'kaam' is not visible. They ran schemes in their name and also did corruption in those schemes. People wanted kaam, they got parivar ka bhrashtachar. Nothing related to Congress belongs to them – be it ideology or party symbol."
"By 2028, when opposition brings another no-confidence motion against my government, India will be among the top 3 economies in the world."
After PM Modi concluded his speech, the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition was defeated via a voice vote. Then, Leader of the Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended for the remainder of the session due to allegedly interrupting the prime minister's speech.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla then adjourned the proceedings of the House till 11am on Friday, 11 August.
