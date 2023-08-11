"There is no government in Maharashtra, there is a corrupt gang of mafias. There are some who are about to go to jail, there are some who are out on bail. How can such people run a government? They are running the government like mafias do," said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut while speaking about the chaos that Maharashtra politics has been for the past few years.

The state government now comprises of a breakaway faction of both the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with the tallest leaders Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar having split their respective parties and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a span of one year.

While the Sena split has been dealt with by the Election Commission, the NCP factions are to make a case before the poll body on 17 August.