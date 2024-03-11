Elections 2024: With TMC’s List, Did Mamata Pull an Ace or Overplay Her Hand?

Even as the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced its list of candidates for all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal at a mammoth rally in the Brigade Parade Ground on 10 March, the final nail was driven to the coffin of the INDIA alliance in West Bengal.

After months and weeks of dithering and political posturing by both the Indian National Congress (INC) and the AlTC, the end game has finally begun.

Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo nominated Yusuf Pathan – the former cricketer of the Indian national team that won the 2011 World Cup as the candidate for Berhampore Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad district. The sitting MP from this seat is the Congress Leader of Parliament (LoP) in parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury – who is also the West Bengal Pradesh Congress chief.

Pathan’s name was read out by Abhishek Banerjee amidst thunderous applause of approval. Kirti Azad is another sports personality of the yesteryears who made it to the list from the Burdwan (North) constituency. Veteran footballer Prasun Bandopadhyay was retained in the Howrah seat.