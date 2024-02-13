It's Complicated Between Mamata and the INDIA Bloc, but a Breakup Is a Stretch

It is evident now, that Didi’s power politics emanates from her strength of a win-win situation in her home turf of West Bengal.

A triangular fight between the TMC, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress-Left combine in West Bengal will potentially see the former reaping the richest harvest and maximising its seats. The Congress may face a complete rout.

The grand old party as an alliance partner, on the other hand, would effectively minimise anti-incumbency for the TMC and may garner a breakaway portion of the traditional minority vote bank in districts like Malda, Murshidabad, Dinajpur, and other parts of North Bengal.