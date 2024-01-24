'Will Go Solo In 2024': Mamata Banerjee, As Rahul Gandhi's Yatra Enters Bengal

In a major setback to the INDIA bloc, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the TMC would go solo in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and not form any alliance. This comes just a day before the Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) is set to enter the state, as per the schedule.

Banerjee, who has so far been very active in the INDIA alliance talks said she has decided to fight the BJP ‘alone’ in West Bengal. The CM also said that she has not been informed by Congress leaders of the yatra’s entry into the state, even though she is part of the INDIA bloc.

Banerjee’s statements follow a series of consistent potshots taken by Congress West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who most recently said that the party does not need “generosity” from TMC to win elections, and that Banerjee became CM in 2011 because of Congress’ support.