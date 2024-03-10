TMC Blows Lok Sabha Bugle: Balancing Bengali Nationalism & National Identity

At its 'Jonogorjon Sabha' in Kolkata on Sunday, 10 March, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) tried to balance Bengali nationalism while trying to assert itself as a national party.

The massive public meeting, at which the TMC announced all its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, saw the party attack “bohiragotos” (outsiders) who were “insulting” Bengal.

However, at the same time, the party also made a point of displaying all its state units. There was Rajesh Pati Tripathi and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi from Uttar Pradesh and Mukul Sangma from Meghalaya. Former cricketer Kirti Azad, who was later announced as a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, made a speech as the Chairman of the Goa unit of the TMC. While introducing him, West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja, had to explain that there “was a state called Goa”.