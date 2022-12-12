A Year Since Farmers' Protest Ended, There's Still a Trust Deficit Towards Govt

It has been a year since the prime minister announced the repeal of the contentious farm laws and since the farmers' protest ended.

The movement against the laws was so strong and unique in many ways that on the one side it forced the BJP-led government to roll back its decision and, on the other, it energised the rural and agrarian population.

This movement, which emerged spontaneously, was a distraction to contemporary demands and forms of struggles of the farmers. Farmers had been demanding the implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, which was about legalising Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Along with this, the core slogan of the farmers' groups since 2015 was 'karja mukti, pura daam' (Freedom from loan traps and remunerative prices for the crops). With the three farm laws, the whole orientation of farmers' unions as well as agrarian society was shifted towards saving the mandi and the limited MSP (which they already had), whereas they were about to fight for legal guarantee of the MSP as well as total freedom from the trap of loans.

This is a less covered fact and probably elements within the government were aware that in late 2019, some significant farm unions of Panjab and Haryana were planning a big agitation for MSP and karja mukti, by coming to Delhi in May 2020. All the meetings and preparations had been taking place a few months before the introduction of the farm laws.