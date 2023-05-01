Labour Day: Where's the Common Man in Modern-Day Hindi Films?

From the evergreen trio of Dilip Kumar-Raj Kapoor-Dev Anand to the large ensemble of actors like Balraj Sahni, David, Manmohan Krishna, Abhi Bhattacharya, Nazir Husain, as well as Lalita Pawar, Leela Misra, Leela Chitnis, Meena Kumari, Nutan, and Sadhana, they all enacted many a memorable “commoner” on the silver screen.

Of course, there were countless others too who rendered marvellous performances as common folks in several films, etching a permanent place in our memories. Granted that many of their old films too suffered from inanities and ludicrous plot lines, yet by and large most dwelled on subjects that lent substance to the lives of common people. You could disagree with their delineation and execution or the implausible coincidences, yet the scripts served “slices of life” of common folk whereas now it is difficult to ascertain where characters come from in films like Bachchan Pande, Welcome 4, and Rowdy Rathore.

Even the worst of old films had memorable and moving scenes of romance between common folks to inspire trust and respect for kinship. Along with astounding passages of lyrical verses, the films inspired as well as strengthened bonds of our secular brotherhood but in their quest for the absurd and high-octane action, today's stories are cruder, louder, and more abusive. It is apparent that little thought is being given by writers and directors to the plight of a common man and instead, most movies are taking a cue from Kabir Singh and suggesting maltreatment of women as an acceptable form of behavior! The absence of moving stories of grassroots citizens is leading to a brazen disrespect to the feminine gender and the grotesque violence and offensive pelvic thrusts are doing more harm than good to the collective psyche of the younger generation.