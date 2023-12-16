India’s 16th Finance Commission Set Up: Time To Review Its Role and Relevance?

The Union government issued a press release on 29 November announcing the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the Sixteenth Finance Commission (16th FC).

Curiously, the government did not announce the composition of the 16th FC.

The press release merely stated that ToRs for the 16th FC would be notified in due course. This process marks a major departure from the tradition of constituting the Finance Commissions (FCs) and establishing its ToRs together.

The government has made another significant departure. It tasks the 16th FC to make recommendations on the three standard terms mentioned in Article 280(3) of the Constitution.