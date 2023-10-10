India’s Labour Force Is Plagued by Identity-Based Divide & Widening Wage Gaps

A recent report produced by the Centre for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University has highlighted the important role that social identity plays in determining the type of employment a person is likely to be engaged in and their earnings across India.

The report finds that regular wage or salaried work tends to be the most remunerative, followed by self-employment and then casual wage work. Further, within each type of employment, there exists significant heterogeneity in occupation, industry, and other job characteristics that play an important role in determining labour earnings.

It also finds that there are significant earnings gaps between different social groups. Gender gaps are the largest among the three, with women reporting earnings only 40% of that of men in self-employment followed by 64% that of men in casual wage and 76% of that of men in regular wage.