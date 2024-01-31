The Exodus Of January 1990

Since 1990, a lot of Kashmiris have been caught up in a toxic mix of resentment, revolt, and radical Islamism. Perhaps the climax of this self-destructive process was seen in July 2016 when security forces gunned down 22-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, who was a folk hero among radicalised youngsters in the valley. When his body was laid to rest, it was draped in a Pakistani flag and about 2,00,000 people joined the procession. Violet protests inevitably erupted, leading to about 100 deaths and thousands of injuries.

For Kashmiri Pandits, the events of July 2016 were another rude shock. About 200 Pandit families were living in a transit camp, hoping to make a permanent move back to their beloved homeland. Violent protestors attacked the camps and all the 200 families fled to Jammu.

Even today, threatened by terrorists and targeted killings, the few hundred brave souls who went back have fled again and refused to go back to the valley despite threats by the state government that they will not get salaries “in absentia.”

The abrogation of Article 370 has led to a dramatic improvement in the security situation of the valley. Terror attacks still happen, but far less frequently. Stone pelting and violent protests on the streets seem like a thing of the past. Many feel that Kashmir is healing. But for Kashmiri Pandits, it remains a lost homeland that remains elusive.

(Yashwant Deshmukh & Sutanu Guru work with the CVoter Foundation. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the authors' own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)