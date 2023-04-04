April, Anna Hazare, And Death of UPA: Lessons For Present-Day Indian Government

Within a year, the “Coal Gate” scam came to light with the CAG releasing yet another damning report highlighting irregularities in the allocation of coal mines to private sector players. Since all this is a history of relatively recent vintage, even young Indians are familiar with the massive impact that the Anna movement had; at least for a brief duration through most of 2011. There can be no doubt that this cranky old activist inflicted more damage on the UPA than opposition heavyweights like LK Advani could ever do.

Politics in a democracy is full of ironies. Some active participants and supporters of the Anna movement are now senior functionaries of the BJP. Most joined hands with the one-time Sancho Panza Arvind Kejriwal to the Don Quixote Anna Hazare to form a political party called the Aam Aadmi Party. The party now runs governments in Delhi and Punjab and its Supremo, Kejriwal, nurses ambitions of becoming the prime minister.

The core reason for the formation of the AAP was the war against corruption. Yet, two of the most senior leaders of the party, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, are now behind bars facing charges of corruption and money laundering. Many Congress supporters still wonder what the Anna movement was all about.

