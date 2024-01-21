'I Salute Bilkis Bano': Why Lucknow's Roop Rekha Verma Chose to Fight For Her

In 2022, Verma also provided surety for then jailed Kerala journalist Siddiqui Kappan. After the Hathras gang-rape and murder victim died in 2020, she also took part in a candle-light protest for the victim in Lucknow.

"All we wanted was to pay our respect to the victim, but we were told by the police to only do it in our house," said Verma.

Back in Lucknow, Verma runs an NGO, 'Saajhi Duniya' through which she helps victims of gender-related crimes file cases in police stations, advocates against child marriage and fights social and structural inequalities. She had also fought to bring justice to the victim of 2005 Ashiana gang-rape case.

Having witnessed domestic violence as a child in her neighbour's house, she knew early on that any kind of injustice did not sit right with her. Ever since she was in college, she had taken part in protests and expressed solidarity for the marginalised.