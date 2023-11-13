Destruction of Gaza: Civilians Suffer En Masse in Every War for 3 Broad Reasons

WW II, therefore, saw massive civilian casualties, a few examples of which are iterated below:

Japan: The Allied strategic bombing of Japan from November 1944 onwards included mass attacks with bombers on Kobe and Tokyo in February and March 1945.

The US Strategic Bombing Survey estimated that Operation Meetinghouse (bombing of Tokyo in March 1945) alone killed over 88,000 people, injured 41,000, destroyed 267,000 buildings and 25 percent of Tokyo, and left a million homeless. In fact, it killed more civilians than the atomic bombs on Hiroshima (66,000 civilians killed) or Nagasaki (39,000 killed).

Major General Curtis LeMay, in charge of Operation Meetinghouse, later said, “Killing the Japanese didn’t bother me very much at that time.”

Germany: The Allied strategic air bombing against German harbours, railways, cities, workers' housing, and industrial districts in World War II killed approximately 4.1 lakh German civilians, with an average of 13,536 people being killed every month between July 1944 to January 1945. Much of this was the outcome of the "thousand-bomber raids."

For example, in Operation Millennium (30 May 1942), 1,046 bombers dropped high explosives and incendiaries on Cologne, burning it from end to end; and in the Battle of the Ruhr, during the strategic bombing of Germany’s industrial heartland, 13,500 sorties were conducted against coke plants, steelworks, synthetic oil plants, and dams.

That tragic situation continues. The Watson Institute of Brown University estimates direct war deaths of civilians post-9/11 in major war zones at: Afghanistan – 46,319; Pakistan – 24,099; Syria – 1.38 lakhs; Iraq – 1.8 to 2.1 lakhs.

It is for this reason that Prime Minister Netanyahu (on 30 October) and other Israeli officials cited US actions on Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Iraq, and Afghanistan back to US officials to justify the civilian toll in Gaza, adding that with Hamas fighters embedded within the city's population, it would be impossible to defeat it without killing innocents.