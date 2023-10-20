Amidst Israel-Hamas War, What Explains US' Diplomatic Largesse Towards Tel Aviv?

What explains US President Joe Biden’s seemingly unconditional support for Israel in the wake of the horrific attacks that the militant Palestinian group, Hamas, launched against multiple targets in Israel on 7 October resulting in over a thousand civilian and military casualties?

At one level, the answer is relatively straightforward. Israel is a long-standing American ally in the Middle East.

Consequently, it has, for the most part, regardless of the party in power in Washington, DC, generally enjoyed a substantial degree of bipartisan support.