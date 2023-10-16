Hamas Wants Israel-Saudi Talks to End. Palestinians Are Paying the Price for It

The US-led effort to normalise ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia has been categorically cited as one of the drivers behind the unprecedented attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, resulting in the ongoing war between the two sides.

The attack by Hamas was apparently meant to convey, once again, that any effort to normalise ties between the Arab states and Israel at the expense of the Palestinian cause would be rendered fruitless.

The effort to normalise the ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel followed the Abraham Accords signed in 2020 between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.