Israel-Hamas Conflict Teetering on the Edge: How US’ Diplomacy Impacts West Asia

Israel’s complacency and arrogance may have led to the assumption that Hamas was content with the status quo with its share of revenue from Israel, 20,000 Gaza residents employed in Israel, and external inflow of funds from various countries like Qatar and international agencies. Hamas leaders and their members were pocketing a lion’s share of these funds for personal benefit.

Though Hamas’ original Charter when it was founded in 1987 had the objective of liberating Palestine from Israeli occupation and to establish an Islamic state in the whole of Palestine from the “River to the Sea” (from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean Sea), Hamas later moderated its objectives in July 2009, when its political bureau chief, Khaled Mashal, declared that it would be willing to cooperate and work for a resolution of the Arab-Israeli conflict, on the condition that an independent Palestinian state is established based on the borders of the pre-1967 War, unfettered right of return for Palestinian refugees in exile and recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital.

Hamas’ original objective of wiping out Israel from the map is shared by Mullah-ruled Iran, a Shia-majority country, that has been with the major benefactor of the Sunni Hamas ever since its founding.

In the 2006 election, Hamas gained control of Gaza after Israel vacated its occupation in 2005 when it bested the Palestinian Authority (PA), successor to the PLO after the Oslo Accords and internationally recognised as the legal representative of the Palestinian people.