How Trucks Might Restore Peace in Manipur: Relief in the Shadow of Insecurity

A person who experienced these challenges first hand described it succinctly: “…….the present situation is pathetic. Sufficient aid and relief materials are coming in but the victims can’t access them because vehicles can’t reach to the camps due to many other factors. The relief camps we visited need urgent attention with medical help for children and women, food materials, government support system, trauma healing, and counselling.”

For those involved as stakeholders in the conflict, it is important to recognise the need for dialogue, starting first with issues that are measurable. The collective misery felt by all requires working solutions. With the evidence pointing to a major gridlock in the overall distribution system, dialogue and advocacy for opening the arterial highways should be a first start.

Moreover, the solutions need not come from outside. Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam are impacted directly or indirectly by the crisis. They have a rich tradition of reconciliation through customary practices. There is sufficient expertise within the region to be able to overcome the problem identified in this article.