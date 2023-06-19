The Burden of Conflict on Manipur's Healthcare: An Evolving Humanitarian Crisis

What are the cumulative effects of these developments? The first and foremost is the occurrence of a massive crisis of forced internal displacement. While officially more than 50,000 people have been displaced and residing in formal/semi-formal relief camps within the state of Manipur, approximately 11,000 displaced persons are now residing in neighbouring states of Mizoram and Assam. Most recently, 1500 people fled to Nagaland.

However, there is a high degree of underestimation of the number of people who fled their homes. Some individuals were living in the camps of the security forces. There is also an unrecorded population who have fled the state to various cities such as Dimapur, Shillong and Guwahati, and other parts of India.

Some relief camps have come up in locations as far as New Delhi. Another undercounted population is those who are moving towards safety. There are people who are still moving through various inner village roads, hiding in the jungles, or using forest tracts as well as escaping in private vehicles. It was recently reported that a 57-year-old man and his 23-year-old daughter-in-law who were fleeing the conflict were killed when their car fell into a gorge near Mizoram. Also severely injured were three minors aged one, seven, and fifteen respectively.