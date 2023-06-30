'Appeal Govt to Improve Facilities in Relief Camps': Rahul Gandhi in Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 30 June, kick-started the second day of his visit to violence-hit Manipur by meeting affected people at relief camps in Moirang, a day after he flew to Churachandpur and visited relief camps there.
As per Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra, Gandhi will also meet leaders of 10 'like-minded' parties, including United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and members of civil society organisations, at his Imphal hotel later in the day.
Gandhi's appeal to the government:
Speaking to the media outside the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, Gandhi said: "I went to the camps, met people from all communities. One of the things that I want to say to the government is that the basic amenities in the camps need to be improved. The food needs to be improved; medicines need to be supplied - these complaints have come from the camps."
"I would appeal to everybody that we need peace. Peace is the most important thing. My strong appeal is that violence will not get anything for anybody. Peace is the way forward. I am here to help in any way I can to bring peace to the state," Gandhi added.
Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the state, which the party called a trip to spread message of "love and brotherhood."
Glimpses of the first day of his visit onThursday:
Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur to interact with affected people.
(Photo: Twitter/Congress)
How Day 1 of Gandhi's Visit Went
Gandhi on Thursday met affected people at relief camps in Churachandpur and interacted with them.
In his address at one of the camps, Gandhi said: "I understand that a tragedy has taken place in Manipur and I have come to listen to what has happened and to try and bring back peace in Manipur. You are going through a very difficult time and my full heart and ears are with you to listen to the people of Manipur."
Gandhi flew to Churachandpur by a helicopter after the Manipur police disallowed him to go by road citing safety concerns, leading to protests by local Congress workers.
"Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him (Rahul Gandhi) from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter. There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we didn't allow him," Bishnupur SP Heisnam Balram Singh told news agency ANI on Thursday.
The Congress party, however, called it an attempt to stop Gandhi from meeting bereaved families. Several locals were also seen protesting against the police for stopping the Congress leader from going to meet those affected by the violence.
"I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority," Gandhi tweeted.
Congress President maliikarjun Kharge also slammed "deliberate attempts" to stop Gandhi.
"PM Modi has not bothered to break his silence on Manipur. He has left the state to fend for itself. Now, his double engine disastrous governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Rahul Gandhi," he tweeted.
