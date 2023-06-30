'Appeal Govt to Improve Facilities in Relief Camps': Rahul Gandhi in Manipur

Gandhi flew to Churachandpur by a helicopter after the Manipur police disallowed him to go by road citing safety concerns, leading to protests by local Congress workers.

"Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him (Rahul Gandhi) from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter. There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we didn't allow him," Bishnupur SP Heisnam Balram Singh told news agency ANI on Thursday.

The Congress party, however, called it an attempt to stop Gandhi from meeting bereaved families. Several locals were also seen protesting against the police for stopping the Congress leader from going to meet those affected by the violence.