Manipur High Court Orders Internet To Be Restored in Some Parts of the State

Internet services in violence-torn Manipur may be partially restored following an interim court order.
In the courtroom: State authorities have been directed by the Manipur High Court on Tuesday, 20 June, to give internet access to the public in a few designated places that fall under state government control, according to a report by LiveLaw.
The order was issued by a bench comprising Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A Guneshwar Sharma.
It was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the internet ban imposed by the CM Biren Singh-led government.
"Taking into consideration the hardship faced by the public specially with regard to the ongoing admission process of the students in the State and to enable the public for carrying out their urgent and essential services, the State authorities are directed to provide limited internet service to the public in some designated places under the controlled of the State authorities," the High Court's order read.
Why it matters: Manipur has been plunged in an internet blackout for the last 48 days. With only government offices having functional internet, the shutdown has reportedly had a chilling effect on the livelihoods and educational plans of others in the state.
The story so far: The state government ordered a shutdown of both mobile and broadband internet services after violent clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki tribes on 3 May.
On 9 June, the Supreme Court had declined urgent listing of a plea against the shutdown as the matter was already being heard by the High Court.
What next? Private telecom service providers have been tasked by the High Court to explore the possibility of providing internet services in a limited manner.
The next hearing in the case has been scheduled on 23 June 2023.
